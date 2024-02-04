Pitcher Steven Wright top attendee at Hawaii alumni game today

Pitcher Steven Wright, who won World Series rings with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and 2018, will be a featured attendee for today’s baseball game between the University of Hawaii and an alumni squad.

First pitch is schedule for 1-ish at Les Murakami Stadium. There is no admission fee.

Wright pitched three seasons for the Rainbows. He was named to the All-America second team as a junior in 2006 after going 11-2 with a 2.30 ERA. He was the Cleveland Indians’ second-round pick in the 2006 draft.

Wright’s career received a boost when he developed a knuckleball with the Red Sox. He was named to the 2016 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Pitchers Joel Lono and Wes Kimura also are on the alumni’s roster. Both were members of the UH team that reached the championship game of the 1980 College World Series.

Last year’s game was canceled because of rain. But alumni organizer Tommy Heffernan assured that “rain or shine there will be … a post-game party.”

The ’Bows open the 2004 season against Mississippi on Feb. 16 at Les Murakami Stadium.