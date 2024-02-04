Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 4, 2024

On a visit to a Downers Grove, Ill., Home Depot, Mary Schmitt of Kaneohe spotted bathtubs with the names Aloha and Maui. Photo by Larry Schmitt.
Tyler Makabe of Waipahu was reminded of home when he stopped at Hawaiian Burger & Cafe in Toshima ward, Tokyo. Photo by Dennis Makabe.
When Helene Nakamoto of Honolulu traveled to Japan, she came across the Hawaiian Dining & Cafe La Ohana eatery in Tokyo’s Odaiba Mall. Photo by Harry Nakamoto.
