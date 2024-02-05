Letter: Dems shouldn’t scuttle for-locals housing idea

State Rep. Diamond Garcia has a great proposal with developer Peter Savio (“Republican bill would let only current, former residents buy Hawaii homes,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31). Why not give the local people the preference to sell housing to Hawaii residents and former residents? They should come first.

It’s a common-sense idea. But the Democrats will stop it from going any further. I thought every party works for the good of the local people; I guess the Democrats have their own agenda.

We are lucky to have our own house, but what about future generations of our children ?

This is why they leave the islands to buy a home elsewhere. If the Democrats do not pass what Garcia envisions, then my family and I will lean toward the Republicans. Linda Lingle was a Republican and the best governor Hawaii ever had.

Greg Fernandez

Ewa Beach

