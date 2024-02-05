Letter: Peterson’s eggs the best, its people very special

Thanks for giving the closure of Peterson’s Upland Farm the coverage it deserved (“Family-run Wahiawa egg farm Peterson’s Upland Farm to close,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 30). It is headline news for Wahiawa and beyond.

Driving through and seeing the wonderful people who worked there is always pleasure, and the place was like a visit back in time to a more rural and simple time. Peterson’s eggs are the best, but it is the family and all the employees who made it very special. It will be missed.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

