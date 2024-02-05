Letter: Standing against Israel’s U.S.-backed siege of Gaza

We, the Hawaii chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, reject and object to the harmful letter that inaccurately presented criticisms of Israel and Zionism as equivalent to antisemitism (“Protesters should target brutal Hamas, not Israel,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 30.). This is a dangerous tactic that hides Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.

As Jewish people, we marched on Jan. 28 with a coalition of diverse organizations. Together, we called for an end to Israel’s brutal 75-year colonization of Palestinian lands, and its practices of ethnic cleansing and apartheid.

In response to Israel’s collective punishment of Palestinian people since Oct. 7, credible international bodies and human rights organizations have charged Israel with genocide. To attend daily funerals for every child Israel has killed since Oct. 7 would take 27 years.

It is time to understand: Israel is not synonymous with Judaism. Anti-zionism is not antisemitism. We must all stand up against Israel’s U.S.-backed siege on Gaza, and say never again to genocide.

Josie Brody, Cynthia Franklin and Julie Warech

Jewish Voice for Peace-Hawaii

