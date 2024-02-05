Off the news: More preschoolers entering Open Doors

About 2,000 additional children will be eligible for early childhood education subsidies under Hawaii’s Preschool Open Doors program this year, more than doubling the number of children served. That’s good news for families with 3- or 4-year-olds in Hawaii, where preschool often costs more than 12% of a two-parent household’s income, or 35% for a single parent.

Previously, the state assisted about 1,400 4-year-olds; now, the program will also be open to 3-year-olds, and the subsidy for each family accepted will increase, thanks to a $38 million boost in funding approved by the Legislature — to $50 million from $12 million. Families with incomes up to 250% of federal poverty guidelines can apply, through March 28 (see patchhawaii.org).