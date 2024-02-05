Off the news: Perfect site can’t be enemy of the good

Never were truer words spoken: “There’s no perfect site.” Truth brought no consolation to the speaker, though: Shayne Agawa, director of Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management, was wrestling with the problem of disposing of the ash and debris from Lahaina’s devastating wildfires in August.

That’s a heavy burden. The temporary site in Olowalu and the three candidate sites all have their shortcomings, as does an alternative of converting the debris into concrete. Perhaps Oahu, with its own landfill issues, should keep an eye on this debate next door.