Caucus focuses on improving kupuna health, well-being

The Kupuna Caucus of the state Legislature, along with the state Department of Health and other community advocates, announced its 2024 bill package, consisting of five bills, at the Capitol on Friday.

The bill package, which focuses on “improving the health, well-being and quality of life for Hawaii’s seniors,” according to a news release from the Legislature, was created based on the votes of over 100 members on 30 different member-submitted bill proposals. The Kupuna Caucus includes legislators as well as government officials and community members.

“The Bill Package presented here today represents the collaboration and work of the Kupuna Caucus, including input and participation from the legislature, state and county agencies, and a wide range of community partners,” state Rep. Cory Chun (D, Pearl City-Waipahu-Waikele), co-convener of the caucus, said in a news release. “I look forward to working with caucus members and supporters this legislative session on these measures to increase the quality of life for all our kupuna and their families.”

The Kupuna Caucus’ bill package includes:

>> Senate Bill 2470 and House Bill 1771, which would allocate funds to the Executive Office on Aging for the Hawaii Healthy Aging Partnership, a program established in 2003 that adapted evidence-based health promotion and disease prevention initiatives for Hawaii’s kupuna.

>> SB 2471 and HB 1772, which would allocate funding to support DOH’s Senior Fall Prevention Campaign.

>> SB 2472 and HB 1770, which would increase the state-provided personal needs allowance for those living in long-term care facilities to $75 from $50.

>> SB 2473 and HB 1769, which would create a refundable tax credit for unpaid family caregivers.

>> SB 2474 and HB 1768, which would create a family leave insurance program under the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.