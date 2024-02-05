Two-way Japanese player shines

In a preview, the Hawaii baseball team turned to its past, defeating an alumni team 8-0 at Les Murakami Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s an exhibition game, and there are a lot of hi-jinks going on, and everybody is having a good time,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “And we’re trying to get our guys focused for pretty much a dress rehearsal.”

Itsuki Takemoto, a 6-foot-3, two-way player from Japan, pitched the first three innings for the ’Bows, allowing only one hit and striking out four.

“He’s extremely intelligent, super bright, very personable,” Hill said of Takemoto. “He learned the language between six and eight months, and has assimilated here better than expected.”

Although Takemoto has hit well in scrimmages, Hill said, “for now, he’s more of a pitcher. We really need him on the mound.”

Takemoto said his outing was “fun, so much fun.”

Takemoto participated in the 2022 Perfect Game All-American Classic at Chase Field in Phoenix, striking out six of the nine batters he faced. He enrolled at UH in January 2023 to learn English and get a jump on his studies. He said he read books, watched Netflix and chatted with teammates to complement his English lessons. “It was hard,” he said. “Fun but hard.”

Left-handed pitcher Cory Ronan, who appeared in 14 games as a freshman in 2022, redshirted last season while recovering from a hamstring injury. “When I was out, I felt like an outcast,” Ronan recalled. “It’s good to be back with the guys and play baseball and win a Big West championship.”

Ronan pitched two scoreless innings. “I wanted to get him out there today where he could put the uni on and get on the mound at the Les in front of fans,” Hill said. “It’s been a while. He shook the cobwebs off, and he has a bright future for us.”

Four of the ’Bows’ first six runs were products of sacrifice flies. Catcher Austin Machado, a transfer from St. John’s, pulled a two-run drive over the fence in right field in the eighth inning to complete the scoring.

“I saw a change-up, and I took it that way,” said Machado, who has learned about the maddening crosswinds at Murakami Stadium. “It’s pretty difficult (to hit a homer), but when it gets up in the air, it can go.”

The alumni provided a 43-player roster, although many attended for the camaraderie and post-game gathering. With only four available pitchers, the alumni borrowed pitchers Brayden Marx and Sebastian Gonzalez and catcher Blake Hiraki from the ’Bows.

Breland Almadova, who played three seasons with the ’Bows through 2012, offered an athletic — and entertaining — spark for the alumni. After a lengthy career in the minor leagues and independent baseball, Amadova played Banana Ball with the Savannah Bananas and Party Animals. Banana Ball, self-styled as the “most entertaining game in sports,” is baseball without the lulls. Players are not allowed to step out of the batter’s box or bunt. But they can steal first base.

Ahead of each plate appearance, Almadova would hold both ends of a bat, then jump over it. “That was my signature move with my character throughout the (Banana Ball) tour,” he said. “I think (the pitcher) got a little rattled. That was cool. I got pitch to hit. I got a good swing. Unfortunately, it’s the same old stadium. You can’t hit it out from center to left. I had fun. I came to compete, but at the same time, it’s about sharing fellowship with all the guys who played here and supporting the new guys coming up.”