Letter: Policy, not age, is vital presidential attribute

Many Americans have a false impression that our president is not fit for office because of his age. This is not the case at all.

Like all presidents, young and old, President Joe Biden has hundreds of people and teams creating ideas, options and speeches, who are in compliance with his final decision.

He always gives well-rehearsed speeches, as they are created for him.

The president’s real job is making policy, and protecting the American people. Biden’s policies are always within the guidelines of democracy.

Dennis W. Noe

Nuuanu

