Letter: These 2 deportation bills deserve Senate hearing

Kudos to U.S. Rep. Ed Case for voting “yes” with the Republican members on two bills: the Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act (H.R. 6976) and the Consequences for Social Securities Fraud Act (H.R. 6678). If the measures were to become law, they would advance means for law enforcement (court) to deport noncitizens for offenses as defined in the text.

Though Congresswoman Jill Tokuda canceled out Case’s votes, making things a wash, both of our senators from Hawaii should at least advocate for these bills to get a hearing in the Senate.

Just recently in New York City, six migrants who assaulted two police officers were set free without bail and with some having assumed “fake” identification in tow, were not subjected to any form of deportation.

If what happened on the streets of NYC happened somewhere here in Hawaii, deporting those of noncitizen status engaged in certain types of lawlessness is a tool we would need- simply put, the right to “send them back.”

Tom Berg

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter