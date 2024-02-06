Off the news: New housing for old St. Francis School site

The state’s Department of Education and the University of Hawaii were both openly interested in buying the former St. Francis School property in Manoa to use for education-related purposes. But the desirable, residentially zoned property drew a winning bid from local development outfit Avalon Group, which plans to build housing on the 11-acre site.

Avalon hasn’t revealed a specific plan yet, but the property is surrounded by single-family homes, and could accommodate about 60 houses, for which the demand certainly exists. The former school included dormitories, and had capacity for 499 students and 80 faculty.