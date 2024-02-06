Kokua Line: Can dog skip quarantine for the weekend?

Question: Can a mainland friend skip quarantine for her dog if she just plans to stay the weekend with us on her way to Asia and her dog will be with her the whole time, not around other animals? She didn’t do all the paperwork because she didn’t think she’d be stopping here when she first made her travel plans.

Answer: No, according to Hawaii’s Animal Quarantine Branch, which says travelers passing through Hawaii with their dogs or cats on their way to another destination can’t take their pets with them if they decide to spend a few days in the islands, unless they completed the rabies-­clearance requirements. Hawaii has strict rules to prevent rabies from entering the state. You can read more about the process at hdoa.hawaii.gov/ai/aqs/aqs-info. The branch is part of the state Department of Agriculture.

As for Hawaii visitors in transit who did not fulfill the requirements, the website says that “pets in transit must stay in quarantine for the duration of your stay. The airline will bring the pet from the airplane to the Airport Animal Quarantine Holding Facility and the pet will be transferred to the main Animal Quarantine Station in Halawa Valley. Your pet will also require a health certificate issued by an accredited veterinarian within 14 days prior to arrival in Honolulu.”

The website has details about fees, and reminds such travelers to make sure that quarantine staff know when the traveler will be leaving Hawaii “at least 72-hours prior to your departure so the pet can be brought back to the airport in time for your flight. Remind the airline to pick up your pet when you check in at the airport.”

You might also suggest your friend review rules about bringing pets from the U.S. into other countries, which have varying requirements. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has information on its website, at www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ pet-travel.

Q: Could you please get us the dates and times of the lion dance and pole-jumping performance at Ala Moana Center? This is something our family is looking forward to seeing, and I have not been able to find out the exact dates and times.

A: “Lion Pole Jumping and Dragon Dance” are scheduled for the mall’s Centerstage on Feb. 17 at 5 p.m., according to the mall’s website. “Witness stunning acrobatic skills as lion dancers jump around various high poles to the sound of beating drums, clashing cymbals and resounding gongs,” it says. The mall’s Lunar New Year celebration includes other activities as well; see alamoanacenter.com for details.

Q: Can I still walk in to pay my property tax bill?

A: Yes. This is an Express Window service at Oahu’s satellite city halls, but only during the semiannual collection periods, Jan. 20- Feb. 20 and July 20-Aug. 20, according to the city.

Maui fire update

GoFundMe is reminding people that many victims of the Maui wildfires are still raising money on the platform. For updates on how verified fundraisers for individuals and businesses are doing six months after the disaster, see gofundme.com/c/act/wildfire-relief/maui.

Mahalo

On Jan. 7 an alert and thoughtful woman found a set of keys in a parking space at the Waipio Costco. She tracked down the driver who had just left that parking space. She was able to give that “clueless” driver (me) her apartment and other valuable keys! My sincere thanks to this woman, who followed my car and, at the first stop I came to, handed me those keys! I am forever grateful for all the trouble she went through to make life a bit easier for others in this world. — Grateful senior

