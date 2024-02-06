On the Move: Travis Kikuchi and Prycen Haas

Central Pacific Bank has hired Travis Kikuchi as senior vice president and director of private banking of the bank’s Private Banking team. Kikuchi’s experience in finance and executive leadership includes Merrill Lynch, Lee Financial Group and institutional advisory management for other banks in Hawaii.

Mid-Pacific Institute has hired Prycen Haas as director of tennis, where he will also serve as head coach for the boys and girls varsity, junior varsity and intermediate tennis teams. Haas is a Certified Tennis Professional with the U.S. Professional Tennis Association with more than 10 years’ experience in coaching, including as NCAA Division 1 assistant coach at the University of Hawaii at Manoa and head tennis faculty at Punahou School.

