Program to send young Maui fire victims to Japan

The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii is preparing to send a cohort of youths affected by the Maui wildfires to Japan as a part of their new program called TOMODACHI Kibou for Maui, an initiative being carried out in partnership with TOMODACHI Initiative and Odyssey Japan.

The program will send 10 Maui high school juniors and seniors to Higashima­tsushima, in Japan’s Tohoku region, said JCCH President and Executive Director Nate Gyotoku. There the students will connect with Japanese youths who are involved in the recovery from the March 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, and learn about the recovery process from local organizations and trainers, according to a JCCH news release.

“We are excited to launch Kibou for Maui to provide an opportunity for young people to take an active role in the recovery of their community,” said Gyotoku in a written statement. “We hope that connecting them to youth who underwent tragedy themselves and are active in Tohoku’s recovery will inspire these students to do the same.”

Yoh Kawanami, a U.S. Japan Council board member, approached Gyotoku with the idea for the program after he witnessed firsthand the aftermath of the tragedy that the wildfire victims were dealing with. After speaking to some of the victims, he became filled with the urge to take action in finding a way to support them.

Kawanami was also once a volunteer for one of TOMO­DACHI Initiative’s past programs, Rainbow for Japan Kids. The program helped Japanese children affected by the 2011 tsunami by bringing them to Hawaii to help them heal from their ordeal. Among the children he met during his volunteering, those he’s remained in contact with continue to remember the effect the program had on them, which gave Kawa­nami the idea to bring a similar program to the youths on Maui, he said.

“I went to Maui and I saw these kids, and if I go up to them and say, ‘Hey, everything’s going to be all right,’ I just felt that was the most unnecessary, useless statement that I could make,” Kawanami said. “But what if a survivor of Tohoku reaches out to them, hugs them and says, ”You’ll be all right”? … That would have a lot more meaning to the students.”

While an itinerary for the students’ stay in Japan has yet to be finalized, the hope is to help them learn about the systems and programs in Higashimatsushima that have helped to strengthen and rebuild the communities in the area, Kawanami said. Ideally, the youths who participate will be able to apply the recovery skills and lessons they learn during their visit when they return home to Maui.

“We want students that have leadership qualities,” Kawanami said. “This is not just a free trip to Japan. This is an opportunity to grow the students to something even bigger.”

Since applications for TOMODACHI Kibou for Maui closed last week, Gyotoku said JCCH is in the selection process in choosing the students who will participate. While the itinerary for the youths’ stay in Higashimatsushima is still being finalized, their trip is expected to span one week in March.

Travel expenses for the program are being covered by Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will allow for at least two cohorts to participate in the program, Gyotoku said. However, JCCH still seeks sponsors to help equip the youths with travel gear, since many lost their belongings in the wildfires, he added.

Those who are interested in becoming a sponsor or donating can email JCCH at programs@jcchhawaii.org.

———

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.