ILH playoffs heat up to see who will join Punahou in states

While the girls basketball state championships are underway, boys hoops is in elimination mode this week.

Five of the ILH’s six Division I teams have been in the Star-Advertiser Top 10 this season, but only two will qualify for the Heide &Cook/HHSAA State Championships. The blended format of the round-two playoffs means Punahou — regular-season winner and automatic state qualifier — will wait while the rest of the field plays for the right to face the Buffanblu. Saint Louis, ‘Iolani, Kamehameha and Mid-Pacific play a four-team tournament today and Thursday, with the winner facing second seed Maryknoll on Saturday.

Punahou gets to wait until next Monday before taking on the winner of that game. The Buffanblu collected 14 out of 15 first-place votes from coaches and media in this week’s Top 10. The Buffanblu’s usually impeccable motion offense has been a successful, relatively new look under longtime coach Darren Matsuda. James Taras and Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas form one of the top 1-2 combos in the state.

Maryknoll switched places with Saint Louis in the Top 10. Two-time defending state champion Saint Louis is in survive-and-advance mode starting today. The Crusaders, led by reigning All-State Player of the Year Pupu Sepulona, hosts Mid-Pacific in playoff action.

Mililani went 10-0 in the OIA West and like the rest of the league, had no games scheduled last week. The Trojans will host the Kalani-Radford winner on Wednesday. Like Mililani, Kailua has a bye in the opening round of the OIA playoffs. The Surfriders will the Campbell-Moanalua winner on Wednesday.

Behind the top teams in the West and East, three more OIA teams fill the Top 10: Kahuku, Leilehua and Kalaheo.

University remained at No. 10 and completes its ILH D-II schedule on Saturday. The Junior ’Bows have already clinched the title and a state-tournament berth.

The Division I state tournament begins on Feb. 19. The D-II state tourney begins on Feb. 22.

The tournament was pushed back a week due to the availability of Blaisdell Arena.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Feb. 5, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (14) (20-5, 9-1 ILH regular season) 149 1

> bye

> next: bye (vs. TBD, Mon Feb 12, 6 pm)

2. Maryknoll (22-5, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 124 3

> bye

> next: vs. TBD, Saturday, 3 p.m.

3. Saint Louis (20-5, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 122 3

> bye

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

4. Mililani (1) (19-4, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 108 4

> bye

> next: vs. Kalani-Radford winner, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

5. Kailua (20-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 82 5

> bye

> next: vs. Campbell-Moanalua winner, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

6. Kahuku (18-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 70 7

> bye

> next: vs. Nanakuli-Roosevelt winner, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

7. Leilehua (19-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 63 6

> bye

> next: vs. Kalaheo-Kapolei winner, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

8. Kalaheo (17-11, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 41 8

> bye

> next: vs. Kapolei, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: winner at No. 7 Leilehua, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

9. University (21-3, 11-0 ILH D-II reg. season) 27 9

> won at Damien, 59-44

> won at Hawaii Baptist, 50-31

> next: at Hanalani, Saturday

> next: bye (HHSAA D-II)

10. ‘Iolani (12-14, 3-7 ILH reg. season) 23 10

> bye

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Also receiving votes: Kamehameha 6, Nanakuli 5, Kohala 4, Campbell 1.

Kamehameha (13-15, 2-8 ILH reg. season)

> next: at ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Nanakuli (15-10, 8-2 OIA reg. season)

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: winner at Kahuku, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Kohala (17-2, 11-0 BIIF)

> won at KS-Hawaii,

> next: TBD

* * * *

Mid-Pacific (12-15, 2-8 ILH reg. season)

> bye

> next: at Saint Louis, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Kapaa (18-5, 8-2 KIF)

> next: at Waimea, Tuesday

> next: vs. Island, Friday

Kaimuki (12-12, 6-4 OIA reg. season)

> bye

> next: vs. Waianae-McKinley winner, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Campbell (14-10, 7-3 OIA reg. season)

> next: vs. Moanalua, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: winner at Kailua, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Moanalua (8-17, 5-5 OIA reg. season)

> next: at Campbell, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

> next: winner at Kailua, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

KS-Maui (8-10, 7-3 MIL)