Scoreboard – February 6, 2024

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Chaminade; women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at McCabe gym.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Single-elimination tournament, Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis,

6 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Punahou at Kamehameha,

6 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

OIA boys: Division I Tournament,

First Round, Moanalua at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Kapolei at Kalaheo, 6 p.m.; Roosevelt at Nanakuli, 6 p.m.; Radford at Kalani, 8 p.m.

OIA boys: Division II Tournament:

First Round, McKinley at Waianae; Pearl City at Farrington. Games start at 6 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division II Championships: First Round. At Kalani, Hawaii Baptist vs. Hawaii Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Hanalani vs. Lanai, 5:30 p.m. At Kaimuki, Kohala vs. Farrington, 5 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Molokai, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Maryknoll at Le

Jardin, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

OIA boys, Division I Tournament: Quarterfinals, Moanalua/Campbell winner at Kailua; Kapolei/Kalaheo winner at

Leilehua; Roosevelt/Nanakuli winner at

Kahuku; Radford/Kalani winner at Mililani. Games start at 6 p.m.

OIA boys, Division II Tournament: Semifinals, Pearl City/Farrington winner at Aiea, 6 p.m.; McKinley/Waianae winner at Kaimuki, 8 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division I Championships: Quarterfinals.

At McKinley, Campbell vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Waiakea vs. Lahainaluna, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Radford vs. Konawaena, 5 p.m.;

Kamehameha vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division II Championships: Quarterfinals. At Kalani, Hawaii Baptist/Hawaii Prep winner vs. Kapaa, 5 p.m.; Hanalani/Lanai winner vs. McKinley, 7 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kapolei/

Molokai winner vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii,

4 p.m.; Kohala/Farrington winner vs.

Maryknoll, 6 p.m. Consolation Semifinals, Kapolei/Molokai loser vs. Kohala/Farrington loser, 2:30 p.m. at Kaimuki; Hanalani/Lanai loser vs. Hawaii Baptist/Hawaii Prep loser, 3:30 p.m. at Kalani.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, first round, all day at Hapuna Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASEBALL

COLLEGE

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Sunday

Cal State East Bay 8, Chaminade 5. W—Caleb Schaeffer.

Leading hitters—CSEB: Jacob Klinovsky 2-3; Luke Brown 3-5, 2b; Matthew

O’Mahony 3-4, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Danelle Daniels 2-5, 2b, 3b, 2 RBIs.

CU: Jake Harper 2 runs; Derek Augenstein 2-4; Evon Williams 2-2: JT Navy 2b;

Jackson Dorn 3b.

Cal State Los Angeles 11, Chaminade 2. W—Jorge Romero.

Leading hitters—CSLA: Matthew

Piotrowski 2-5; Javy Espinoza 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cesar Chavez 2-4, 2 runs; Malik Clayton 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Ethan Gonzalez 2-4, 4 RBIs; Will Schwab 2-3; Kadyn

Victorian 2 RBIs. CU: Cato Kleinman 2-5; Jake Harper 2-2; Derek Augenstein 2b.

Hawaii Pacific 13, Cal State East Bay 4. W—Mac Leisher.

Leading hitters—HPU: Noah Hata 2-4;

Kota Suzuki 2 runs; Chase Taylor 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs; Tejean Smith 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Daniel Johnson 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, HR, 3 RBIs; Ian Wolski 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; D.J.

Stephens HR, 2 RBIs. CSEB: Danelle

Daniels 3-5; Matthew O’Mahony 2-3, HR,

2 runs, 2 RBIs; Luke Brown 2b; Jacob Hess 3b.

Hawaii Hilo 15, Cal State Los Angeles 6. W—Ty Honda. S—Orlando Leon Jr.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Bryce Tweedt 3b, 2 runs; Cody Min 2-6, 3b, 2 RBIs; Arthur Soto 3-4, 2b, 3 runs; Gabe Childs 2 runs; Mason Cook 3-5, 2b, HR, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Vance Oshiro 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Bradyn Yoshida 2b. CSLA: Elijah Jackson 2 RBIs; Kadyn Victorian 2 runs; Drew Emmons 2b; Will Schwab 2b.

MLB CALENDAR

Today through Thursday — Owners

meetings, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Thursday — Los Angeles Dodgers

voluntary reporting date for pitchers,

catchers and injured players.

Feb. 11 — San Diego Padres voluntary

reporting date for pitchers, catchers and

injured players.

Feb. 13 — Voluntary reporting date for

other teams’ pitchers, catchers and injured

players, and for Dodgers other players.

Feb. 16 — Voluntary reporting date for

Padres other players.

Feb. 18 — Voluntary reporting date for

other teams’ other players.

Feb. 23 — Mandatory reporting date.

March 2-11 — Period for renewing

contracts of unsigned players on 40-man

rosters.

March 20-21 — Los Angeles Dodgers vs.

San Diego in Seoul, South Korea.

March 28 — Opening day for all other

teams, active rosters reduced to 26

players.

July 13 — Futures Game, Arlington, Texas.

July 14-16 — Amateur draft, Arlington,

Texas.

July 15 — Home Run Derby, Arlington,

Texas.

July 16 — All-Star Game, Arlington, Texas.

SOCCER

HIGH SCHOOL

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Boys

Division I State Championships

First Round

Kealakehe 3, Kapolei 2. Goal scorers—Keal: Aukele Paikuli-Campbell (66th, 78th), Isaac Marquardt 68th). Kap: Logan Aurio (11th), Alexander Tomasiewicz (32nd).

Kalani 3, Campbell 2. Goal scorers—Kaln: Davian Fox McElfresh (33rd), Seth O’Neal (48th), Toranosuke Kikuchi (52nd). Camp: Zane Wdzieczzkowki (31st), Cody Mar (68th).

King Kekaulike 4, Pearl City 1. Goal scorers—KK: Lorenzo Gonzales (8th, 28th), Elias “Bubba” Emmanuel (54th), Mateus Chauvin (74th). PC: Manoa Joao (53rd).

Punahou 6, Kailua 1. Goal scorers—Pun: Jedidiah Griffin (9th, 15th), Jack Maretzki (37th), Isaiah Kutaka (39th), Eli Ford (73rd), James Barlag (77th). Kail: Connor Reece (24th).

SOFTBALL

COLLEGE

Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-place votes in parentheses)

Pts Rec

1. Cal State Fullerton (6) 77 34-21

2. Long Beach State (4) 75 31-23 3. CS Northridge 65 28-24

4. UC Santa Barbara 52 26-22

5. UC Davis 47 29-22 6. Hawaii 46 30-23

7. Cal Poly 31 19-23

8. UC Riverside 26 25-28

9. UC San Diego 22 19-33

10. Cal State Bakersfield 9 7-43

BASKETBALL

UH Schedule

(Record 12-8 overall; 9-2 Big West)

Nov. 1 vs. Hawaii Hilo (exb.) W, 67-39

Nov. 8 at Stanford L, 40-87

Nov. 11 at Santa Clara L, 51-62

Nov. 17 vs. San Francisco W, 65-51

Nov. 19 vs. Idaho L, 40-50

Nov. 24 vs. Air Force L, 51-54

Nov. 25 vs. Idaho State W, 58-46

Nov. 26 vs. Washington L, 41-58

Dec. 3 vs. San Jose State W, 73-47

Dec. 21 at UCLA L, 46-85

Dec. 30 at Cal State Fullerton! W, 59-49

Jan. 4 vs. CSU Bakersfield! W, 67-43

Jan. 6 vs. CS Northridge! W, 67-38

Jan. 11 at UC Irvine! W, 56-49

Jan. 13 at UC Riverside! L, 58-66

Jan. 18 vs. Long Beach State! W, 68-55

Jan. 20 vs. UC San Diego! W, 64-52

Jan. 25 at UC Santa Barbara! L, 61-78

Jan. 27 at Cal Poly! W, 63-59

Feb. 1 vs. Cal State Fullerton! W, 66-61

Feb. 3 vs. UC Irvine! W, 55-43

Thurs. at UC San Diego! 5 p.m.

Sat. at UC Davis! noon

Feb. 15 vs. Cal Poly! 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. UC Santa Barbara! 7 p.m.

Feb. 24 at Long Beach State! 1 p.m.

Feb. 29 vs. UC Davis! 7 p.m.

March 2 vs. UC Riverside! 7 p.m.

March 7 at Cal State Northridge! 4 p.m.

March 9 at CSU Bakersfield! noon

The Big West tournament is March 13-16

at Henderson, Nev.

Home games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan

Sheriff Center

!—Big West game

HIGH SCHOOL

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division I Championships

First Round

Monday

Radford 37, Kamehameha-Maui 36

Top scorers–Rad: Jirah Villanueva 13. KSM: Taylor Schnitzer 14, Shanti Rae

Visaya 13.

Waiakea 61, Moanalua 44. Top scorers—

Waik: Pua‘ena Herrington 18, Jolie Mantz 10. Moan: Shailoa Li‘ili‘i 10, Jamie Smith 10.

Kamehameha 75, Kailua 18. Top

scorers–KS: Nihoaokealii Dunn 18,

Kapomaikai Nakakura 11. Kail: Kiani Ho‘olulu 11.

Campbell 59, Mililani 26. Top scorers–Camp: Taysia Molina-Schulte 20, Aliyah Bantolina 16. Mil: Shania Wilson 14.

ILH

Monday

Boys Varsity II

Le Jardin 62, Damien 40. Top scorers—LeJ: Jackson Swirsky 12, Kai Kimhan 10, Shane Kitty 10. DMS: Kingston Alagao 13.

UH MEN’S STATISTICS

G FGM FGA Pct. 3-pointers Free Throw PPG RPG Ast TO

Coleman 23 100 229 .437 42 126 .333 66 82 .805 13.4 3.2 38 38 da Silva 23 96 156 .615 0 0 .000 60 120 .500 11.0 6.8 22 35 McKoy 23 85 185 .459 32 91 .352 41 49 .837 10.6 5.7 34 41 McClanahan 23 74 190 .389 16 59 .271 65 93 .699 10.0 2.7 82 43 Munoz 23 64 145 .441 38 99 .384 35 40 .875 8.7 1.3 41 29 Cotton 19 28 89 .315 14 59 .237 13 15 .867 4.4 2.3 16 11 Seck 19 25 41 .610 0 0 .000 26 43 .605 4.0 2.9 0 13 Rapp 19 22 51 .431 8 26 .308 6 8 .750 3.1 1.5 18 8 Rouhliadeff 22 28 60 .467 8 30 .267 5 7 .714 3.1 2.6 9 24 Beattie 22 24 68 .353 4 24 .167 14 19 .737 3.0 1.9 19 14 Jacobs 17 13 35 .371 9 28 .321 2 2 1.000 2.2 0.8 3 5 Williams 9 3 5 .600 0 1 .000 0 0 .000 0.7 0.2 1 3 Svetozarevic 5 0 2 .000 0 2 .000 0 0 .000 0.0 0.6 2 0 Team 3.3 18 Hawaii 23 562 1256 .447 171 545 .314 333 478 .697 70.78 33.7 285 282 Opponents 23 577 1275 .453 110 325 .338 313 427 .733 68.57 32.1 220 270

UH WOMAN’S STATISTICS

G FGM FGA Pct. 3-pointers Free Throw PPG RPG Ast TO

Wahinekapu 19 73 184 .397 15 56 .268 38 59 .644 10.5 4.5 38 41 Phillips 19 47 124 .379 13 49 .265 77 93 .828 9.7 4.2 44 46 Perez 18 63 108 .583 12 32 .375 34 48 .708 9.6 5.4 17 40 McBee 20 49 141 .348 39 112 .348 15 16 .938 7.6 3.2 14 21 Rewers 14 40 109 .367 11 28 .393 14 17 .824 7.5 6.0 5 27 Davies 19 29 88 .330 16 56 .286 21 26 .808 5.0 2.2 27 30 Imai 20 30 80 .375 6 22 .273 23 33 .697 4.5 2.4 42 48 Thoms 20 21 71 .296 16 53 .302 9 15 .600 3.4 1.2 13 23 David 6 7 13 .538 2 6 .333 1 4 .250 2.8 1.3 2 4 Peacock 20 12 55 .218 5 32 .156 10 12 .833 2.0 1.2 3 9 Berrett 15 7 29 .241 0 0 .000 6 12 .500 1.3 1.1 1 12 Birdsong 3 1 3 .333 0 2 .000 0 0 .000 0.7 0.0 0 1 Team 4.7 15 Hawaii 20 379 1005 .377 135 448 .301 248 335 .740 57.05 33.2 206 317 Opponents 20 413 1132 .365 95 379 .251 199 273 .729 56.00 36.3 212 281