Letter: State should combine student, elderly housing

The Star-Advertiser had two recent shelter stories: one about the distressed dorms at the University of Hawaii-Manoa, and the other about the need for eldercare (“Distressed dorms,” Feb. 4; and “Homeless kupuna: Rising concerns,” Feb. 5).

Why not combine these two needs? Providing housing for elders would be a new revenue source for UH. Combining the student and elder populations will benefit both groups. This is being done in Denmark, where the House of Generations is one example. There, students may help the elderly with their technology issues, while oldsters can provide child care and even help with homework. Here, older persons also would have easy access to courses and events at UH, so they will remain vibrant, engaged and healthy.

It would be a win for students, the elderly, UH and the community. As someone contemplating that stage of life sooner than later, all I can say is, sign me up!

Makana Risser Chai

Aiea

