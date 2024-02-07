Letter: We need to start talking about nuclear energy

About Oahu electrical grid failure: Today, the norm is routine power flickers and outages. We are trashing reliable fossil fuel power sources because … the currently unreliable solar and wind sources will always be there for us? Huh? What about Level 2-4 hurricanes that blow most green energy sources away? No reliable fossil fuel sources of power for green grid back-up?
We need electricity to provide water for the island. The issue now becomes whether we should at least be thinking about nuclear power. A public discussion would at least give us residents a choice of how we address a potentially catastrophic future, whcih could include lack of water.
How about a state “nuclear energy commission” to ensure we are smart about future risk alternatives?
Toby Rushforth
Kaneohe
