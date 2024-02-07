Off the news: New category for powerful hurricanes?

Whether or not a new Category 6 gets added to reflect superpowerful hurricanes, as is being debated, we in Hawaii should be aware that the science is showing increasingly intense tropical storms due to climate change. Currently, top-level Category 5 denotes storms with winds of 157 mph or higher.

Since 2013, five storms have had winds of 192 mph or higher — all were in the Pacific, with two of them hitting the Philippines. Pacific storms are stronger because there’s less land to weaken them and more room for their growth.

Hawaii’s hurricane season doesn’t start till June 1. But when the time comes, remember: conventional wisdom calls for at least two weeks of emergency provisions.