Off the news: Seeking trees, trees and more trees

City Council Budget Chair Radiant Cordero wants the city to meet its commitment to plant 100,000 trees across Oahu by 2025, with a resolution in play noting that $700,000 to get more trees in the ground during fiscal year 2024 lapses if not spent by June 30.

The city’s online dashboard shows only 53,585 trees in the ground so far. But Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Nate Serota said it has not been updated and leaves out thousands of plantings, while the city does plan to spend the appropriation before it lapses, with 345 trees planted since July and hundreds more on the way.