A festive treat

Buttery-crisp pineapple tarts, known as feng li su in Taiwan, are normally filled with a tangy, slightly sweet pineapple jam. They are popular during the Lunar New Year and are served with hot tea.

At Tzu Chi Hawaii, we tried adding other fruits to the basic pineapple filling — our favorites paired pineapple with star fruit and cranberry.

The Year of the Dragon begins Feb. 10, enough time for you to experiment with your own fruity combinations.

Pineapple Tarts With Star Fruit and Cranberry

Ingredients for filling:

* 2 fresh ripe pineapples, peeled and chopped into large chunks, core included; or 3 (15-ounce) cans diced pineapple, strained

* 3 pounds star fruit, seeded and chopped into chunks

* 1 (14-ounce) can whole cranberry sauce (not jelly), or 1 pound fresh cranberries, cut in half

* 1/2 cup sugar, or more if needed

Ingredients for dough:

* 2 sticks (1 cup) salted butter or vegan butter, at room temperature

* 1/2 cup powdered sugar; sifted

* 2-3 tablespoons milk (can be plant-based) or water (see note)

* 5 cups all-purpose ˚ our; sifted (half or all may be substituted with almond

˚ our and cornstarch for a nuttier ~ avor)

* Maple syrup (vegan option) or egg white, to brush dough

Directions:

Prepare the ˚ lling: Blend pineapple chunks in a high-speed blender for a few seconds until pureed. Repeat with star fruit. Drain through a ˚ ne-mesh sieve (see note).

Transfer pineapple and purees into a large, non-stick pan. If using fresh cranberries, stir into the purees. Cook over medium heat, stirring continuously for 30 to 45 minutes, until mixture turns into a paste. If using canned berries, add now. Add sugar and cook until the paste is dry and turns darker yellow. Set aside to cool.

Prepare the dough: Use a standing mixer with paddle attachment or mix by hand. Cream butter and sugar until pale yellow.

Add milk or water. Gradually add ~ our and knead to make a soft dough or until dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl. Add more ~ our if dough is sticky.

Using an oiled spoon or hands to divide dough into 60 balls about 1 1/2 inches across. Refrigerate until needed. (This chills the butter; cold butter in the dough makes it crisp and ~ aky when baked.)

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment.

Flatten a ball of dough with your palm, then press dough with ˚ ngers to enlarge it into a circle 2 1/2 to 3 inches wide. Place a teaspoon of ˚ lling in the center and bring the sides together to seal. Roll into a ball. Repeat with remaining dough and ˚ lling. Place tarts on prepared baking sheet, slightly apart. They will not expand much while baking. (If you have fancy-shaped baking molds, you can press these into them to bake.)

Brush tarts with a thin layer of maple syrup or egg whites (creates a glossy brown ˚ nish). Bake 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely before storing.

Makes 60 tarts.

Note:

Pineapple juice, either drained from a can or strained after pureeing, may be used in place of milk or water in making the dough.

Approximate nutrient analysis per tart (based on canned pineapple and not including maple syrup or egg white, to brush dough): 110 calories, 3.5 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 25 mg sodium, 18 g carbohydrate, 1 g ˚ ber, 9 g sugar, 1 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

