comscore A little sweet, a little savory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nic's Picks

A little sweet, a little savory

  • By Nicole Monton
  • Feb. 7, 2024
  • Updated 3:19 p.m.
  • Photo by Nicole Monton

I hate to admit it, but being a food writer doesn't mean I have my finger on the pulse of all the new eating places — our Crave editor, Kelli Shiroma Braiotta is the go-to on that. Read more

Previous Story
Sweet treat, sweet cause
Next Story
A festive treat

Scroll Up