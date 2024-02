Love at first bite

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Whether you’re dining out, getting takeout or treating yourself, here are some tasty options worth indulging in:

DIPPED BY DEE

This Aiea dessert shop (99-080 Kauhale St. Ste. B1) offers a variety of sweets for Valentine’s Day. Choose from bee-decorated Oreos, marshmallow wands, Rice Krispie treats, decorated caramel apples, a Valentine’s assorted mini box and more.

Call 808-913-8083 or visit dippedbydee.com.

FUSION CAFÉ AND WINE

Newly opened Fusion Café and Wine (3457 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102) is offering a Valentine’s Day Champagne pairing or a four-course menu. Customers can choose from a bubbly pairing (Champagne with snacks) or four-course dinner, which features three savory courses and a dessert.

The café also offers eightand 12-pack heart-shaped chocolates in milk and dark chocolate flavors. Unique flavors include yuzu hazelnut, lychee rose, lavender lemon, matcha and more.

Call 808-675-6091 or visit fusion-cafe.com.

HERRINGBONE WAIKIKI

Herringbone Waikiki‘s (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 3) special four-course menu is available Feb. 13-14. Enjoy French Kiss oysters with pomegranate mignonette; choice of lobster bisque or kiawe-smoked salmon Caesar salad; choice of Molokai venison Wellington, surf and turf or beet root gnocchi; and chocolate fireball dessert.

Call 808-210-2656 or follow the biz on Instagram (@herringbonewaikiki).

ARDEN WAIKIKI

Arden Waikiki (2885 Kalakaua Ave.) is offering a special course menu that includes chilled seafood and accompaniments, a charcoal-grilled 16-ounce prime rib-eye steak for two, and a raspberry-rose sorbet with white and dark chocolate and pistachio.

Call 808-922-1700 or visit ardenwaikiki.com.

FIG & GINGER HONOLULU

Fig & Ginger Honolulu‘s (1960 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 103) Valentine’s selections include a heart-shaped wreath (goat cheese, prosciutto, Italian dry salami, fresh and dried fruits, olives, truffle honey, fruit jam and crackers), and an “I Heart U” board. The latter includes two cheeses, charcuterie, fresh and dried fruits, vegetables, olives, Mostarda and crackers.

Call 808-501-7249 or visit fghonolulu.com.

BRICK OVEN PIZZA

Brick Oven Pizza (889 Kamokila Blvd.) is offering a heart-shaped pizza on Valentine’s Day only. Preorders are required for dine-in and takeout (must preorder and prepay before Feb. 14).

The heart-shaped pizza is a large size and comes with one topping of your choice (complimentary topping excludes shrimp and anchovy). The Kapolei eatery also has a takeout special that includes a choice of two tossed salads or cups of clam chowder, one heart-shaped pizza and one 2-liter soda of your choice.

Call 808-674-8561 or visit brickovenpizzahawaii.com.

RUTH’S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Ruth’s Chris Steak House (various locations) is offering Valentine’s specials Feb. 9-18.

Enjoy a 24-ounce USDA Prime cut T-bone topped with a horseradish crust. Or, go for a 40-ounce Porterhouse for two paired with twin lobster tails and dessert (available Feb. 14 only).

Visit ruthschris.com/honolulu.

TURTLE BAY RESORT

Alaia (57-091 Kamehameha Hwy.), Turtle Bay Resort’s signature farm-to-table restaurant, is offering a four-course menu that highlights locally sourced ingredients. It includes beet-cured Kona kampachi; Kuilima kale risotto; choice of steamed hapuupuu, prime New York strip and 14-day dry-aged duck breast; and chocolate cake for dessert. A vegetarian prix fixe menu is also available.

Call 808-293-6020 or visit turtlebayresort.com.

HOKULANI BAKE SHOP

Hokulani Bake Shop

(500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B) is offering a holiday four-pack of cupcakes (red velvet, guava, double chocolate and funfetti flavors), assorted hand-decorated cookies and a mini box of chocolates. The box of chocolates features eight mini chocolate cupcakes.

Call 808-536-2253 or visit hokulanibakeshop.com.

OLIVE BRANCH HAWAII

Online business Olive Branch Hawaii is offering a dozen strawberries in a heart shaped box. Mini strawberry sets, charcuterie boxes, a Valentine’s sweet box and pretzel/Oreo sets are also available.

Visit olivebranchhawaii.com.

PRINCE WAIKIKI

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar (100 Holomana St.) is offering a Valentine’s four-course prix fixe dinner menu available from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 12-14. It includes corn soup with truffle popcorn, garden mélange salad, prime rib-eye and half lobster tail, and ulu ice cream.

Call 808-944-4494 or visit 100sails.com.

HOLEY GRAIL DONUTS

Holey Grail Donuts‘

(various locations) Valentine’s Day tasting box will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 8-14. Enjoy flavors like Strawberry Fields with a heart design, Theobroma (cacao nibs, vanilla sugar), Love Potion (lavender, lemon and cracked pepper) and Chocolate Crunch (Lydgate Farms chocolate and nibs). A nine-pack box is also available.

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.

MARGOTTO HAWAII

Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) is featuring a special 12-course degustation menu that’s available from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13-15. Enjoy offerings like fresh catch, seasonal vegetables, and dishes that include foie gras, uni, caviar and wagyu.

Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

MUGEN

For Valentine’s Day, Mugen (2452 Kalakaua Ave.) will feature a special five-course menu. Highlights include a caviar tart with truffle crème fraiche and whiskey maple gel, amadai with cauliflower and sake lees dashi butter, washugyu short rib with truffle potato mille feuille, and a “Romeo and Juliet” dessert comprising lilikoi, manjari and rose.

Call 808-377-2247 or visit mugenwaikiki.com.

ROBATA JINYA

Robata JINYA‘s (1118 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 100) Valentine’s Day special includes cauliflower coulis, an appetizer trio, A5 wagyu tartare, yuan-style salmon, grilled tender duck, a sushi assortment, and dessert choice of fondant au chocolat or strawberry tarte. Supplements of lava rock lobster tempura and unagi foie gras hand rolls are available.

Call 808-480-8577 or visit robatajinya.com.