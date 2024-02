Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When asked about the 2.0 part of her business's name, owner Alana Cummings smiles fondly. Read more

When asked about the 2.0 part of her business’s name, owner Alana Cummings smiles fondly.

“The original Ruby’s (truck) started in Waianae with my mother-in-law, Janice,” she says. “She and my father-in-law, Sunday, have had their food truck that’s been open for almost nine years. That truck is the original and is called Ruby’s Smoothies and Things (@rubys_ smoothies_n_things). That’s why our truck is called Ruby’s 2.0.”

“Ruby is my mother-in-law’s mom,” she adds. “Her mom used to do a lot of desserts.”

And if you’re craving desserts, Ruby’s 2.0 is your one-stop shop. The biz offers everything from stuffed strawberries (six for $13 or 12 for $22) and dipped strawberries (three for $8) to cupcakes (three for $6.50), parfaits ($10) and açaÌ bowls ($12).

Stuffed strawberries are a crowd favorite and come with cookie butter, Oreo or cream cheese fillings.

“Our stuffed strawberries are wrapped in edible cookie dough and filled with our homemade whips,” Cummings says. “Cookie butter is the most popular one.”

“Our strawberry banana parfait ($10) is the No. 1 seller, of all our parfaits,” she adds. “That one has cookie butter, cream cheese, strawberries, bananas and granola. Whenever we run out of stuffed strawberries, everybody goes for that.”

The truck’s newest dish is its churro bowl ($13), which was inspired by a trip to Disneyland.

“It has ice cream, cookie butter drizzle, cookie butter whip, fruits, whipped cream and more cookie butter with our churro sticks,” Cummings says. “People don’t usually order it for the first hour we’re open, but once they get their food, that’s what everybody comes for.

“I want to thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ — without Him, we wouldn’t be here today,” she adds. “I also want to thank my kids — they’re the backbone of this company.”

Ruby’s 2.0 can be found at Ono Grindz & Makeke at Wai Kai or at What the Truck? in Waikele. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@rubyshi2.0).

Ruby’s 2.0

Various locations

Instagram: @rubyshi2.0

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Venmo and Cash App accepted