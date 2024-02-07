Sweet treat, sweet cause

In its second “Breaking Bread” series, Holey Grail Donuts partners with music idol and producer Master P and Snoop Cereal to create “Master P’s Toasteez,” boasting vanilla cereal milk, Hawaiian vanilla bean, burnt coconut caramel and is topped with cinnamon Snoop Cereal.

It’s available through March 20.

The cost for the sweet treat is $6 and 20% of the proceeds will benefit the You Are Not Alone Foundation, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide education about mental illness and helping people with mental illnesses lead meaningful roles in social life, school and work.

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.

Slurp’s up!

The Kahala Hotel & Resort’s Huakai Chef Series: Ramen by the Beach runs Feb. 21-26 at Plumeria Beach House, with lunch taking place 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner 5:30-8:30 p.m. The hotel is collaborating with guest noodle master, chef Ivan Orkin, who was featured in Netflix series Chef’s Table and owns internationally acclaimed ramen shops in Japan and New York.

For a limited time, event-goers will get to experience Orkin’s popular ramen and mazemen. And on Feb. 21 only, he presents four types of ramen, including mazemen, paitan, hot shio and cold shio.

Reservations can be made at opentable.com/plumeria-beach-house.

All hearts on deck

Join DECK. for a special Valentine’s Day celebration on Feb. 14. Located on the third floor rooftop pool deck of Queen Kapiolani Hotel, the restaurant offers breathtaking views to accompany its delicious Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu.

Patrons may enjoy Kauai prawn chawanmushi and a selection of cold and hot appetizers, including beef tataki, Sumida watercress salad, cornflake-crusted jidori chicken katsu, Maryland-style crab cake and assorted vegetable tempura. A selection of entrees are also available with options such as surf n’ turf, misoyaki butterfish and Japanese vegetable curry. To finish off the decadent meal, customers may indulge in an assortment of desserts, including local gelato or sorbetto, Kona coffee panna cotta with coffee jelly or flourless chocolate cake.

Cost is $95 per guest, with a choice of one item from each course, with optional supplements.

Reserve now at deckwaikiki.com.

All you need is love

Pueo’s Osteria (68-1820 Waikoloa Road) invites guests and their special someone to enjoy its Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu, specially curated by chef James Babian. Using the freshest ingredients sourced from Hawaii farms and complemented with the finest imported Italian products, the eatery’s special menu ($99) is served with a modern and local twist.

It includes three aphrodisiac courses: primi (appetizer), entree and la dolce vita (dessert), with guests choosing one dish from each course. Appetizer selections include the Italian wedding soup (Puna chicken meatballs, Waimea vegetables, Puna egg), a seafood salad or the burrata caprese.

Entree options include a seasonal fresh catch, lobster ravioli or a porcini-rubbed “CAB” beef tenderloin.

To finish off, patrons may choose Pueo’s renowned panna cotta and housemade cannoli or its red velvet mascarpone cheesecake.

Visit pueososteria.com.