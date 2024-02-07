On the move: Jimmy Lui-Kwan and Kalei Bridges

Atlas Insurance Agency has hired Jimmy Lui-Kwan as business development manager for the agency’s employee benefits unit. Lui-Kwan has 43 years of experience in the insurance industry. He also serves as vice president and CE chair for the National Association of Benefits &Insurance Professionals Hawaii, and vice president and state health chair for the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Hawaii.

The Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau has hired Kalei Bridges as sales manager. Bridges was previously in sales management positions for Hilton Waikoloa Village before rejoining the bureau. She is also an educator and cultural practitioner of Polynesian music and arts, and a haumana of Halau Manaola.

