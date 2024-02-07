Late 3 pushes HBA past HPA in physical game

Kaitlyn Maruya’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds left lifted Hawaii Baptist to a thrilling 38-35 win over Hawaii Prep on Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Basketball Division II State Championships.
“I feel relieved. Every time we play them, relieved. Same as last year,” HBA coach Robin Yamaguchi said.
The clutch shot by Maruya was set up by Lauren Okuda, who hustled for an offensive rebound and dished the ball to Maruya in the right corner with the Eagles down 35-34. The shot was all net.
“We came out of the timeout and we wanted to encourage each other because it’s a hectic situation,” Maruya said. “So we said to relax, we got this. Be confident. By the time we knew it, I took that shot and it went in.”
A free throw by Sienna Lamblack stretched HBA’s lead to 38-35 with 14.6 seconds left.
The Eagles then used up fouls to thwart Hawaii Prep in the final seconds. Hawaii Prep guard Brooke Samura, the state’s leading scorer, had the ball on a pick-and-roll setup, but Okuda chased her and knocked her down near the top of the key. Samura went down on what most football coaches would call a perfectly executed tackle, shoulder directly into Samura’s legs.
There was no call, no potential game-tying 3-point shot. HBA ran out the remaining four seconds to survive and advance. Samura had mixed feelings about the game.
“It’s just a loss. I think they could’ve called the game a little better, my opinion. I got tripped and pushed from the back. Who just falls? That was a game we should’ve won. We’ve got to keep going, I guess. That was not a good game at all,” the senior said.
Last year, Hawaii Baptist pulled out a 44-42 win over Hawaii Prep at states. Samura scored 27 points in that contest. This season, Samura is averaging 36 points per game. She finished with 24 points and a game-high 13 rebounds on Tuesday against a physical, swarming HBA defense.
“Thank goodness, we were able to hold her down at the end. Brooke is one of a kind. I’m glad we never have to see her again,” Yamaguchi said. “We were waiting for our girls to shoot. We just couldn’t shoot properly. Just so happened we made one, at least, when it counted.
HBA (15-8), the third-place team from the ILH, will face top-seeded Kapaa in the quarterfinal round at 5 p.m. today at Kalani. Hawaii Prep (13-6), the BIIF runner-up, plays Lanai at 3:30 p.m. today at Kalani in a consolation game.
The game was generally rough and tumble for both teams, with no calls on several heavy-contact encounters. Samura tried to draw contact early on, but the Oahu-based officiating crew allowed plenty of bumping.
Samura penetrated often but was contested on most of her midrange shots and shot 8-for-35 from the field, including 4-for-13 from the arc.
HBA switched from its usual man-to-man defense to a 1-2-2 zone, keying on Samura with two defenders at all times. HBA guard Sierra Ramos was very effective on both ends.
“At first they weren’t calling anything, so we thought it was OK to start reaching in,” Ramos said. “We would help when Brooke had the ball.”
Other Division II games
Hanalani 47, Lanai 25
Ellana Klemp finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Jayda Okuhara added 12 points as the Royals beat the Pine Lasses at Kalani.
Hanalani will play No. 4 seed McKinley in today’s quarterfinals at 7 p.m. at Kalani. Veniza Jackson scored 15 points for Lanai.
Farrington 44, Kohala 32
Shayniah Cabato-Machado finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds as the Governors defeated the Cowgirls at Kaimuki.
Farrington will play No. 2 seed Maryknoll in today’s quarterfinals at 6 p.m. at Kaimuki.
Adriana Soriano had eight points and nine steals for Kohala.
Kapolei 42, Molokai 40
Leila Paraoan had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Tysha Kailikea-Foster added 12 points as the Hurricanes rallied past the Farmers at Kaimuki.
Kapolei will face No. 3 seed Kamehameha-Hawaii in today’s quarterfinals at 4 p.m. at Kaimuki.
Kaia Yamashita scored 11 points for Molokai, which led 33-27 entering the fourth quarter.
