Scoreboard – February 7, 2024

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity II: Maryknoll at Le

Jardin, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA: Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

OIA boys, Division I Tournament: Quarterfinals, Moanalua/Campbell winner at Kailua; Kapolei/Kalaheo winner at

Leilehua; Roosevelt/Nanakuli winner at

Kahuku; Radford/Kalani winner at Mililani. Games start at 6 p.m.

OIA boys, Division II Tournament: Semifinals, Pearl City/Farrington winner at Aiea, 6 p.m.; McKinley/Waianae winner at Kaimuki, 8 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division I Championships: Quarterfinals.

At McKinley, Campbell vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Waiakea vs. Lahainaluna, 7 p.m. At Moanalua: Radford vs. Konawaena, 5 p.m.;

Kamehameha vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division II Championships: Quarterfinals. At Kalani, Hawaii Baptist vs. Kapaa, 5 p.m.; Hanalani vs. McKinley, 7 p.m. At Kaimuki: Kapolei vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 4 p.m.; Farrington vs. Maryknoll, 6 p.m. Consolation Semifinals, Molokai vs. Kohala, 2:30 p.m. at Kaimuki; Lanai vs. Hawaii Prep, 3:30 p.m. at Kalani.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, first round, all day at Hapuna Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Stanford vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

College: doubleheader, Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC San Diego vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii

Pacific; women at 4:30 p.m.; men at

6:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

ILH boys, Varsity I: Single-elimination tournament, Mid-Pacific/Saint Louis winner vs. Kamehameha, time/site TBD.

ILH girls, Varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division I Championships: Semifinals at McKinley, Waiakea/Lahainaluna winner vs. Campbell/

‘Iolani winner, 5:30 p.m.; Kamehameha/

Kahuku winner vs. Radford/Konawaena winner, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Moanalua, Waiakea/Lahainaluna loser vs. Campbell/‘Iolani loser, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha/

Kahuku loser vs. Radford/Konawaena loser, 7 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division II Championships: Semifinals at Kalani,

Kapolei/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Farrington/Maryknoll winner, 5 p.m.;

Hanalani/McKinley winner vs. Hawaii

Baptist/Kapaa winner, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals at Kaimuki, Hanalani/McKinley loser vs. Hawaii Baptist/Kapaa loser,

5 p.m.; Kapolei/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Farrington/Maryknoll loser, 6:30 p.m. Consolation at Kaimuki, Molokai/Kohala winner vs. Lanai/Hawaii Prep winner,

3:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, second round, all day at Hapuna Golf Course.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I Championships: Quarterfinals. At Field No. 5, Kalani vs. Baldwin, 1 p.m.;

Kealakehe vs. ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. At Field No. 7, King Kekaulike vs. Mililani, 1 p.m.; Punahou vs. Waiakea, 3 p.m. Games at Waipio

Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II Championships: Quarterfinals, Castle vs. Seabury Hall, 1 p.m. at Field No. 15;

Hawaii Prep vs. Island School, 1 p.m. at Field No. 17; Leilehua vs. Kamehameha-

Hawaii, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15; Waipahu vs. Pac-Five, 3 p.m. at Field No. 17. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic, BYU vs. Kansas City, 10:30 a.m.; BYU vs. Mississippi, 1 p.m.; Kansas City vs. Nevada, 3:30 p.m.; Nevada vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll

Pts Rec PV

1. Long Beach St. (23) 460 9-0 1

2. Grand Canyon 431 9-0 2

3. Hawaii 412 7-1 3

4. UCLA 395 8-2 5

5. Stanford 351 7-1 4

6. Ohio State 344 7-2 6

7. UC Irvine 335 5-3 7

8. BYU 295 7-3 9

9. Penn State 262 7-3 8

10. Princeton 242 6-3 16

11. Ball State 190 8-6 15

12. Pepperdine 183 7-2 10

13. Loyola Chicago 176 5-6 11

14. Lewis 169 7-3 14

15. USC 162 7-3 12T

16. CS Northridge 149 6-4 17

17. UC Santa Barbara 104 4-7 12T

18. George Mason 63 3-5 18

19. UC San Diego 50 3-7 19

20. Purdue Fort Wayne 36 6-3 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lincoln Memorial 6; NJIT 6; Daemen 5.

BASEBALL

UH Schedule

Sun., Feb. 4 Alumni Game (exb.) W, 9-0 Fri., Feb 16 Mississippi 6:35 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17 Mississippi (DH) 1:05 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17 Mississippi 4 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 18 Mississippi 1:05 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23 N.C. State 6:35 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24 N.C. State 6:35 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 25 N.C. State 1:05 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 28 at Hawaii Hilo 6 p.m. Fri., Mar. 1 Holy Cross 6:35 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 2 Holy Cross 6:35 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 3 Holy Cross 1:05 p.m.

Mon., Mar. 4 Holy Cross 6:35 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 8 Rice 6:35 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 9 Rice 6:35 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 10 Rice 1:05 p.m.

Mon., Mar. 11 Rice 2:05 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 15 at CSU Bakersfield! TBD

Sat., Mar. 16 at CSU Bakersfield! TBD

Sun., Mar. 17 at CSU Bakersfield! TBD

Fri., Mar. 22 San Diego St. 6:35 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 23 San Diego St. 6:35 p.m.

Sun., Mar. 24 San Diego St. 1:05 p.m.

Thurs., Mar. 28 UC Irvine! 6:35 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 29 UC Irvine! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 UC Irvine! 1:05 p.m.

Tues., April 2 Hawaii Pacific 6:35 p.m.

Fri., April 5 at UC Davis! 11:30 a.m.

Sat., April 6 at UC Davis! 10 a.m.

Sun., April 7 at UC Davis! 10 a.m.

Tues., April 9 at Santa Clara TBD

Fri., April 12 at UC Santa Barbara! TBD

Sat., April 13 at UC Santa Barbara! TBD

Sun., April 14 at UC Santa Barbara! TBD

Tues., April 16 Chaminade 6:35 p.m.

Fri., April 19 Cal Poly! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., April 20 Cal Poly! 6:35 p.m.

Sun., April 21 Cal Poly! 1:05 p.m.

Fri., April 26 at UC San Diego! 3 p.m.

Sat., April 27 at UC San Diego! 11 a.m.

Sun., April 28 at UC San Diego! 10 a.m.

Tues., April 30 Hawaii Hilo 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 3 CS Northridge! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., May 4 CS Northridge! 6:35 p.m.

Sun., May 5 CS Northridge! 1:05 p.m.

Thurs., May 9 UC Riverside! 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 10 UC Riverside! 6:35 p.m.

Sun., May 12 UC Riverside! 1:05 p.m.

Fri., May 17 at Long Beach St.! 3 p.m.

Sat., May 18 at Long Beach St.! 3 p.m.

Sun., May 19 at Long Beach St.! 1 p.m.

Thurs., May 23 CS Fullerton! 6:35 p.m.

Fri., May 24 CS Fullerton! 6:35 p.m.

Sat., May 25 CS Fullerton! TBD

Home games at Les Murakami Stadium

!—Big West game

BASKETBALL

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

UC Irvine 10 1 .909 — 17 6

UC San Diego 9 2 .818 ½ 15 8

UC Davis 9 2 .818 ½ 14 8

UCSB 6 5 .545 4 13 8

Long Beach St. 6 5 .545 4 14 9

CS Northridge 5 6 .455 5 14 9

CS Fullerton 4 6 .400 5½ 11 11

Hawaii 4 7 .364 6 12 11

CSU Bakersfield 4 7 .364 6 9 13

UC Riverside 3 8 . 273 7 8 15

Cal Poly 0 11 .000 10 4 19

Thursday

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at UC Davis

UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara

Cal State Bakersfield at UC Riverside

Cal Poly at Cal State Northridge

Saturday

UC Davis at Hawaii, 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Bakersfield Cal Poly at Long Beach State

UC Irvine at UC Riverside

Cal State Northridge at UC Santa Barbara

COLLEGE WOMEN

USA Today Top 25 Poll

Rec Pts PV

1. South Carolina (32) 21-0 800 1

2. Iowa 21-2 765 4

3. N.C. State 20-2 732 5

4. Colorado 19-3 680 6

5. Ohio State 19-3 667 7

6. Stanford 20-3 634 3

7. Kansas State 20-3 566 2

8. Texas 21-3 540 14

9. Connecticut 19-4 526 10

10. UCLA 17-4 510 8

11. USC 16-4 455 15

12. LSU 19-4 451 11

13. Indiana 18-3 415 9

14. Notre Dame 17-4 376 16

15. Louisville 19-4 370 12

16. Gonzaga 22-2 314 17

17. Baylor 17-4 287 13

18. Virginia Tech 18-4 285 18

19. Oregon State 18-3 258 19

20. Creighton 18-3 181 21

21. Utah 17-6 173 20

22. West Virginia 19-2 156 22

23. Syracuse 18-4 79 23

24. Princeton 17-3 68 25

25. UNLV 19-2 28 NR

Dropped Out: No. 24 North Carolina

(15-8).

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma (15-6) 26; Michigan State (17-5) 15; Ball State (20-2) 14; Fairfield (19-1) 8; Mississippi State (19-5) 5; North Carolina (15-8) 5; Saint Joseph’s (21-2) 5; Florida State (16-7) 3; Marquette (17-5) 2; Tennessee (14-7) 1.

Tuesday

Top 25

No. 21 Creighton 77, Xavier 46

No. 22 West Virginia 82, Texas Tech 59

Big West Standings

Conference Overall

W L Pct. GB W L

Hawaii 9 2 .818 — 12 8

UCSB 8 3 .727 1 14 7

UC Irvine 8 3 .727 1 13 7

Cal Poly 7 4 .636 2 11 9

UC Davis 7 4 .636 2 11 10

UC Riverside 6 5 .545 3 11 10

UC San Diego 6 5 .545 3 10 12

CS Fullerton 3 7 .300 5½ 7 13

Long Beach St. 3 8 .273 6 8 13

CSU Bakersfield 3 8 .273 6 6 14

CS Northridge 0 11 .000 9 2 19

Thursday

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal State Bakersfield

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

Cal State Northridge at Cal Poly

UC Davis at Cal State Fullerton

Saturday

Hawaii at UC Davis, noon

UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Northridge

UC Riverside at UC Irvine

Long Beach State at Cal Poly

Cal State Bakersfield at Cal State Fullerton

ILH

Tuesday

Boys Varsity I

Single-Elimination Tournament

Kamehameha 51, ‘Iolani 42. Top

scorers—KS: Christian Togiai 16, Makai Barr 15. Iol: Kyler Wade 10. Iol: Nela Taliauli 13, Luke Tobin 12, Aidan Wong 12.

Boys Varsity I-AA

Kamehameha 53, Punahou 47. Top scorers—KS: Kaiolu Perry 13, Keith Carroll 12. Pun: Skyler Yamada 9, Diesel Kahawai 9.

Girls Varsity I-AA

Single-Elimination Tournament

‘Iolani 37, Punahou 23. Top scorers—Iol: Jasmine Williams 7. Pun: Kamalieonalani Myers-Rosa 11.