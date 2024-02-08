Column: Isles’ lack of support on National Wear Red Day

In the vibrant tapestry of cultural celebrations that Hawaii proudly hosts, one significant aspect seems to be conspicuously absent: the representation of heart awareness on National Wear Red Day (also known as National Women’s Heart Day), Feb. 2. As I donned red attire on this annual event dedicated to raising awareness about cardiovascular health, it was disheartening to note the silence surrounding the critical issue of heart health, particularly among women and Hawaiians.

When I lived in Florida, red was the color of the day across all local news stations spurring an important topic of discussion. Where is that sense of urgency or desire for education being broadcast here? Trust me, I’m looking.

As a young Black heart attack survivor, I find myself navigating the maze of recovery and resilience, fueled by a burning desire to advocate for heart health awareness. It is disheartening to reflect on the lack of representation on National Wear Red Day in Hawaii, a day that should symbolize unity in the face of cardiovascular challenges. Amid the lively festivities that define Hawaii, the importance of National Wear Red Day has been overshadowed, with minimal emphasis on the dire statistics surrounding women’s heart health.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Yet, the lack of visible support for this cause in Hawaii only perpetuates a cycle of neglect.

Heart disease does not discriminate, affecting individuals across all races, genders and age groups. However, the narratives of survivors like myself, particularly those from minority communities, often remain in the shadows. National Wear Red Day should be a beacon of hope, shedding light on the experiences of survivors and fostering conversations about prevention.

When we delve into the specific heart health challenges faced by Hawaiians, the picture becomes even more alarming. According to recent studies, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders exhibit higher rates of heart disease compared to other ethnic groups in the U.S. The prevalence of risk factors such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension within these communities — and compounded by factors such as genetics, lifestyle and limited access to health care resources — underscore the urgent need for targeted awareness and preventive measures.

National Wear Red Day should serve as a platform to address these disparities head-on. It is an opportunity to unite communities, transcend cultural boundaries, and amplify the conversation about heart health. By embracing this cause, Hawaii can champion the well-being of its people and foster a sense of solidarity in the face of cardiovascular challenges.

It is crucial for community leaders, broadcasters, influencers and policymakers in Hawaii to recognize the significance of National Wear Red Day and actively promote heart health awareness. Engaging in conversations about lifestyle choices, regular checkups and access to health care resources can contribute to breaking down the barriers that hinder progress in this vital area.

The absence of heart awareness representation on Feb. 2 in Hawaii was a missed opportunity to address the pressing issue of cardiovascular health, especially for women and the diverse communities that make up the state. Let us not allow this critical topic to fade into the background; instead, let Hawaii lead the way in raising awareness, promoting education, and fostering a culture of heart health. After all, a united front in tackling heart disease is an investment in the well-being of our communities and the heartbeat of our beloved islands. It’s time to wear red not just as a fashion statement but as a symbol of solidarity, resilience and hope for a healthier future.

Wakisha (Kisha) Stewart is a Mauibased nurse, heart attack survivor and American Heart Association national spokeswoman.