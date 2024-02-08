Letter: Prioritize spending on education over sports

We have a continuing shortage of funds for our University of Hawaii’s deteriorating dormitories (“Distressed dorms,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 4) and salaries for our state’s educators. Why are we spending millions on stadiums and UH football? Isn’t there enough football on TV?

Like ancient Rome, do we need to feed our people on “bread and circuses”? Granted, some of our local politicians may prefer uneducated voters, but the future of our state depends on educated citizens.

Jack Gillmar

Palolo Valley

