Letter: Replace speed humps with crossing guards

What happened to all the crosswalk monitors that would walk students across a crosswalk at their school? There would be an adult or responsible students doing this. From what I remember, this process of crosswalk monitors went on for decades and for some reason it has disappeared. Why?

That would be a simple solution to all the speed bumps that are being put in, slowing down the emergency vehicles — police, fire, ambulances, etc. — and us the community, causing additional repair to our cars and trucks.

Can someone like the governor or our legislators stop this madness?

There is also crosswalk technology that’s been around for decades that makes things very safe for students or pedestrians, but is hardly being used in this city. Why?

Paul Nash

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter