Off the news: An insurrectionist by any other name

Senate Bill 2392 does not mention Donald Trump. It doesn’t have to. The former president’s name is prominent in all discussions about insurrection these days, given his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol. So the state legislation that seeks to ban any candidate disqualified for a constitutional or statutory provision from the Hawaii ballot drew Trump supporters to the Legislature to oppose the bill.

Regardless, the Senate Judiciary Committee passed it out, which was the right move.