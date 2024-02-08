Gomez de la Puente earns Big West honor

Lucia Gomez de la Puente of the University of Hawaii women’s water polo team was named the Big West Player of the Week on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive week that a Rainbow Wahine has won the award to open the season.

Gomez de la Puente was a key part of the Rainbow Wahine offense in the Triton Invitational last weekend. Gomez de la Puente accounted for 11 goals and eight assists as the Rainbow Wahine went 3-1 in the tournament, including a win over then-No. 1 USC on Sunday.

The win helped Hawaii rise to No. 2 in the most recent Collegiate Water Polo Association Women’s Varsity Top 25 released on Wednesday, marking the highest ranking ever for Rainbow Wahine in program history.

Local surfers to elimination round

Hawaii’s Bettylou Sakura Johnson and Carissa Moore both lost in their opening rounds of the Lexus Pipe Pro Presented by YETI at Oahu’s North Shore on Wednesday.

Johnson and Moore each placed third in their respective heats, as Australia’s Tyler Wright won Johnson’s heat and Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica won Moore’s. Fellow local surfers Moana Jones Wong and Gabriela Bryan both advanced by placing second in their heats.

Johnson and Moore find themselves in the same Elimination matchup, scheduled for Friday.