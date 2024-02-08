UH to beef up strategy against UC San Diego

Preparing for the final nine games of the regular season, the Hawaii basketball team is seeking a new paint job.

Bracketing two strong defensive games, the Rainbow Warriors allowed 54 paint points to UC Santa Barbara and 62 to UC Irvine.

“Give them credit,” said UH coach Eran Ganot, whose ’Bows also relinquished a season-high 93 points to UCI. “They owned the paint.”

In advance of tonight’s game against second-place UC San Diego, which averages 32.5 paint points against Big West opponents, the ’Bows have worked on post rotation, defensive help, and self control. Without 7-foot-1 rim protector Mor Seck, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury two weeks ago, the ’Bows have emphasized keeping their thinning front court on the floor longer.

Against UCI, starting center Bernardo da Silva picked up his third foul with 7:51 left in the first half. Da Silva still finished with 19 points. Three games ago against Cal Poly, reserve center Harry Rouhliadeff was assessed five fouls in 4 minutes, 50 seconds. Forward Justin McKoy also has had to take a turn at center.

“We just have to understand teams are going after that,” Ganot said of attacking the post. “Not just with the loss of Mor, which is part of it, but with the foul trouble we’ve had to complement that. And they’ve also been attacking us at the perimeters. Work to do, and back to work we go.”

UCSD presents a three-tier obstacle. Francis Nwaokorie and Emmanuel Tshimanga are rugged forwards. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, who can play both guard position, excels on drives and 5- to-12-foot jumpers off cuts (62.8% on 2-point attempts). And guard Bryce Pope is a threat from near and far.

Nwaokorie is expected to defend da Silva or McKoy. “He’s such an important guy for us,” UCSD coach Eric Olen said of 6-7 Nwaokorie. “On both sides of the ball, he has such versatility. He allows everybody else to do things they’re great at. He can guard people all over the floor. He adds value offensively as an under-sized big or play as a perimeter player.”

Tshimanga, who transferred from UCI two years ago, is an active offensive rebounder.

Tait-Jones, who began his career at Hawaii Hilo, is one of three transfers from Division II programs on the Tritons’ roster. “We saw a guy who was smart on the floor with his passing and his cutting,” Olen said. “We felt he fit into what we’re doing.”

In league games, Pope is averaging 21.1 points, second among Big West scorers.

“Bryce is Bryce,” Olen said of his edge-nudging shooter. “We know what we’re getting with Bryce every time out. He’s a really talented scorer. He can get to the basket. He’s really good in the mid-range. He can shoot the 3.”

Olen said Pope has developed into an effective facilitator. But there also are times when blood pressure is measured by Pope’s shots.

“You can’t totally limit what he’s doing because it then changes him as a player,” Olen said. “You want him to be who he is as a player, and just continue to learn and develop as decision-maker in terms of shot selection. … We know we’re going to live with a couple we might not draw up in terms of shots. But he might make ’em. We understand if we call a play, he’s shooting it. If I don’t want him to shoot a shot, it’s on me not to call that play.”

The Tritons, who are tied for second with UC Davis, are in the fourth — and final — year of a transition from Division II. They are not eligible to play in the eight-team Big West Tournament in March. But they can play in the College Basketball Invitational, which is not sponsored by the NCAA.

“Absolutely,” Olen said of whether the CBI would be an option. “We feel that will be something that will really help us. It doesn’t matter what tournament you play in. There’s real value in win-or-go-home basketball. We certainly want to be in that environment and get those reps.”

For now, he said, the goal is to chase the Big West’s regular-season title. “We’re certainly eligible (to pursue) that,” Olen said.

BIG WEST BASKETBALL

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

UC San Diego (15-8, 9-2 BIG WEST) vs. Hawaii (12-11, 4-7)

>> When: 7:05 tonight

>> TV: Spectrum Sports

>> Radio: 1420-AM/ 92.7-FM