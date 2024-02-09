Letter: Only a coalition of the willing can end violence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Northern Ireland has just elected its first Catholic prime minister, a woman whose party used to be regarded as terrorists, a generation after the 1998 peace agreement between warring Protestant and Catholic factions.

Meanwhile, Israel has leveled Gaza to rubble and made 85% of the people homeless, in its retaliatory attempt to silence tragic outbursts of Palestinian anger against their cheap-labor-pool, concentration-camp lives.

Sectarian violence apparently only ends when enough people want to make it end.

David Chappell

Kaneohe

