Off the news: Kaneshiro trial finally set for March

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The other shoe has dropped on Federal Judge Michael Seabright’s abrupt recusal from the long-awaited bribery trial of former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and five others. Read more

The other shoe has dropped on Federal Judge Michael Seabright’s abrupt recusal from the long-awaited bribery trial of former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and five others. Without explanation, Seabright withdrew last month, just weeks before trial was to start, after presiding over the case since the June 2022 indictments.

Kaneshiro, Dennis Mitsunaga and four Mitsunaga & Associates executives all have pleaded not guilty.

Trial is now set for March 12, instead of Feb. 27, under another judge. Let’s hope no more delaying shoes drop.