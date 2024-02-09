Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Kaneshiro trial finally set for March Today Updated 11:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The other shoe has dropped on Federal Judge Michael Seabright’s abrupt recusal from the long-awaited bribery trial of former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and five others. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The other shoe has dropped on Federal Judge Michael Seabright’s abrupt recusal from the long-awaited bribery trial of former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and five others. Without explanation, Seabright withdrew last month, just weeks before trial was to start, after presiding over the case since the June 2022 indictments. Kaneshiro, Dennis Mitsunaga and four Mitsunaga & Associates executives all have pleaded not guilty. Trial is now set for March 12, instead of Feb. 27, under another judge. Let’s hope no more delaying shoes drop. Previous Story Off the news: Gene-altered mosquitoes to the rescue