comscore Off the news: Kaneshiro trial finally set for March | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the news: Kaneshiro trial finally set for March

  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.

The other shoe has dropped on Federal Judge Michael Seabright’s abrupt recusal from the long-awaited bribery trial of former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro and five others. Read more

Previous Story
Off the news: Gene-altered mosquitoes to the rescue

Scroll Up