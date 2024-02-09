Off the news: Scrutiny of HPD media policies overdue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City Council is reviewing the Honolulu Police Department’s “media-related policies” and, with Mayor Rick Blangiardi, also is considering restoration of public access to nontactical radio traffic for Hawaii news organizations — both necessary moves.

HPD Chief Joe Logan has told the Honolulu Police Commission that communications was getting a revamp, with training underway for shift lieutenants to respond to media at the scene of incidents. Dissatisfaction with HPD’s current practices has erupted after HPD failed to inform the public that a manhunt for an armed suspected killer was underway on New Year’s Day — or that two unarmed male bystanders had been forcefully subdued and arrested until a lawsuit was filed.