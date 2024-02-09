Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Scrutiny of HPD media policies overdue Today Updated 11:10 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The City Council is reviewing the Honolulu Police Department’s “media-related policies” and, with Mayor Rick Blangiardi, also is considering restoration of public access to nontactical radio traffic for Hawaii news organizations — both necessary moves. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The City Council is reviewing the Honolulu Police Department’s “media-related policies” and, with Mayor Rick Blangiardi, also is considering restoration of public access to nontactical radio traffic for Hawaii news organizations — both necessary moves. HPD Chief Joe Logan has told the Honolulu Police Commission that communications was getting a revamp, with training underway for shift lieutenants to respond to media at the scene of incidents. Dissatisfaction with HPD’s current practices has erupted after HPD failed to inform the public that a manhunt for an armed suspected killer was underway on New Year’s Day — or that two unarmed male bystanders had been forcefully subdued and arrested until a lawsuit was filed. Previous Story Off the news: Gene-altered mosquitoes to the rescue