comscore Kokua Line: When will Hoomaluhia allow fishing? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When will Hoomaluhia allow fishing?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

Question: It’s been well over a year, or two, since the public was allowed to go fishing at Hoomaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe. A footbridge leading to the fishing area along the dam collapsed and needed to be replaced. The new bridge is completed and sitting in the parking lot ready to be hoisted into place. Any idea when the new footbridge will be ready and public fishing can resume? Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank

Scroll Up