Maui wildfire survivors still struggling 6 months later

VIDEO COURTESY GOV. JOSH GREEN
Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen along with other government officials held a press conference Thursday just six months after the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Lily Nguyen lost her two vehicles, her home and both of her businesses to the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. Above, she picked up supplies Thursday at the Napili Noho community-based emergency distribution hub in Napili Park.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Gov. Josh Green gave an update during Thursday’s new conference on the progress made since the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Emerson Benner shopped for groceries at the hub. She is a massage therapist whose business was destroyed by the wildfire, and has only recently found work.