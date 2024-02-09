On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has announced the following promotions:

>> Bill Weeshoff to executive vice president, chief marketing officer. Weeshoff has more than 20 years of experience in marketing.

>> Michael A. Tottori to executive vice president and manager of the Wealth Advisory Division. Tottori has more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry.

>> Mark R. Troske to executive vice president and chief technology officer of the Enterprise Technology Management Division. Troske has nearly 30 years of experience in technology.

>> Tricia K. Fujikawa Lee to senior vice president and division manager and chief compliance officer of the Corporate Compliance Division. Fujikawa Lee has 15 years of experience in banking compliance.

>> Ross G. Fujii to senior vice president, chief bank secrecy act officer and division manager of the Bank Secrecy Act Division. Fujii has nearly 20 years of experience in the banking industry.

>> Jeffrey K. Inouye to president of First Hawaiian Leasing. Inouye joined the bank in 1994 and has 30 years of experience in the banking industry.

