comscore Rearview Mirror: Animal tales in Hawaii provide interesting fodder | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Animal tales in Hawaii provide interesting fodder

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.
  • COURTESY JOHN DOTY “Gussie” Busch gave several Clydesdales to Ed and Norma Doty of Eagle Distributors in 1974. They gave hay rides to local kids and participated in St. Patrick’s Day and other parades.

    COURTESY JOHN DOTY

    “Gussie” Busch gave several Clydesdales to Ed and Norma Doty of Eagle Distributors in 1974. They gave hay rides to local kids and participated in St. Patrick’s Day and other parades.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006 Eddie Sherman

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2006

    Eddie Sherman

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Big Island businessman and territorial Sen. William “Doc” Hill had a pet mynah bird named Little Doc.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Big Island businessman and territorial Sen. William “Doc” Hill had a pet mynah bird named Little Doc.

This week I have stories about three species of animals. No, this isn’t a “Wild Kingdom” television episode. These animals are tame. This week we’ll look into the Budweiser Clydesdales in Hawaii, a mynah bird named Little Doc and a poodle named Gigi. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: First Hawaiian Bank

Scroll Up