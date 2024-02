Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sophomore center Nihoa Dunn had 22 points and 12 rebounds as unseeded Kamehameha knocked out second-seeded Konawaena 52-35.

Dunn shot 11-for-19 from the field and clutched a game-high 12 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Kamehameha dominated the boards with a 42-20 edge. Rylee Cabuyadao-Caswell and Makenzie Alapai each had five points and 10 rebounds. Dunn, Cabuyadao-Caswell and Alapai combined for 14 offensive caroms. That hustle came in handy on a night when the Warriors shot just 2-for-19 from the arc against Konawaena’s man and zone defenses.

“Nihoa, Rylee and Makenzie are the best rebounders in the state,” Kamehameha coach Pua Straight said.

Sophomore guard Rylee Paranada finished strong, scoring nine of her 17 points in the final quarter for ILH runner-up Kamehameha (20-8).

Konawaena center Tavina Harris had 13 points on 6-for-11 field-goal shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Konawaena (22-5 overall) played ‘Iolani in the past three state championship games. Last year, the Wildcats edged Kamehameha 48-42 in the semifinal round. The two teams did not meet again until Thursday night.

Kamehameha and ‘Iolani last met for the state crown in 2019, when the Raiders pulled out a 52-49 win.

The battle between Dunn and Harris was often physical and epic. When Harris took a rest midway through the second quarter, Kamehameha pounced on the opportunity. Dunn scored easily on the left block, then banked in a tough reverse layup.

Harris returned to the game, but Alapai found Dunn open on an inbounds pass for an elbow jumper that swished home to give Kamehameha an 18-11 lead late in the second quarter.

Kamehameha punished Konawaena all night on the offensive glass. The Warriors’ first three buckets after the halftime break followed offensive rebounds. Cabuyadao-Caswell scored on a hustle play, Dunn made another reverse layup and Cabuyadao-Caswell followed her missed 3-point shot with an easy putback. After Mikylah Labanon drove for a 6-foot bank shot, Kamehameha had a 26-13 lead in the third quarter.

Konawaena brought fullcourt pressure, then got a corner 3 from Aaedyn Kauhi. Harris drove consistently against Kamehameha freshman center Kamaka Fonoti, scoring for an and-1, then again for a scoop shot to bring the Wildcats within 29-23.

Dunn returned, however, and capped the third quarter with a tough baseline jumper over Harris to beat the buzzer. Kamehameha led 33-25 entering the fourth stanza.

Alapai drove the lane and sent a a bounce pass to Dunn for an easy layup, and after Dunn passed to Alapai for a corner 3, the Warriors’ lead was 38-27.

Moments later, Cabuyadao-Caswell hustled for an offensive board and made a tough, off-balance 10-footer from the baseline. Despite playing some of their best basketball in the second half, Konawaena trailed 43-30.

Paranada swished two foul shots with 3:47 left, and the lead was 15, the biggest of the game.

Division II

Maryknoll 48, Kamehameha-Hawaii 34

Madison Guillermo had 17 points, knocking down five 3-pointers to lead the second-seeded Spartans into the Division II championship game. The Spartans will face Hanalani today at 5:30 p.m. Kacie Febo-Santiago had 11 points to lead the Warriors, who will face Kapaa for third place at 3 p.m.

Hanalani 43, Kapaa 40

Ellana Klemp had 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, powering the Royals to the championship game. Klemp hit six 3-pointers while adding three assists and four steals. Olivia Malafu had 14 points and 17 rebounds, adding six blocked shots and four steals to lead Kapaa.