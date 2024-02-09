comscore Mililani moves on behind Funtanilla, Martin scores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani moves on behind Funtanilla, Martin scores

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Mililani boys soccer team on Thursday went down to the wire for the first time this season, but the Trojans are moving on. Read more

Previous Story
No. 3 Hawaii rallies for the win after dropping the first set to No. 5 Stanford
Next Story
Television and radio – February 9, 2024

Scroll Up