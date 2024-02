Scoreboard – February 9, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m.; Chaminade vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m. Games at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

ILH, Boys Varsity II: University at Le Jardin, 1 p.m.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division I Championships: Fifth place, Campbell vs. Kahuku, 9 a.m. Third place, Lahainaluna vs. Konawaena, 1 p.m. Championship: ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 7 p.m. Games at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls Division II Championships: Fifth place, Farrington vs. 11 a.m. Third place, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m. Championship, Maryknoll vs. Hanalani, 5 p.m. Games at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Intercollegiate, final round, all day at Hapuna Golf Course.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I Championships: Semifinals at main stadium, Punahou vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Baldwin vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Kalani vs. Kealakehe, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7; Waiakea vs. King Kekaulike, 3 p.m. at Field No. 15. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II Championships: Semifinals at main stadium, Island School vs. Pac-Five, 1 p.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, Castle vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Field No. 17; Hawaii Prep vs. Waipahu, 3 p.m. at Field No. 18. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic, BYU vs. Nevada, 10:30 a.m.; Mississippi vs. Nevada, 1 p.m.; Mississippi vs. Kansas City, 3:30 p.m.; Kansas City vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

K. Mark Takai/HHSAA Championships: Diving preliminary rounds, 10 a.m.; swimming, 2:30 p.m. Meet at Kihei Aquatic Center.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: UH Alumni vs. Alumni exhibition, 4 p.m.; Stanford vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

OIA Championships: Day 1, 11 a.m. at Leilehua.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m.; Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m.; Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m. Games at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific; women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

CANOE PADDLING

Hawaiian Airlines/HHSAA Championships: 10 a.m. at Hilo Bayfront.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Punahou vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I Championships: Fifth place, Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7. Third place, Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 5. Championship, Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m. at main stadium. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II Championships: Fifth place, Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 3 p.m. at Field No. 9. Third place, Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. at Field No. 18. Championship, Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5 p.m. at main field. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic, Kansas City vs. Nevada, 10:30 a.m.; Kansas City vs. BYU, 1 p.m.; BYU vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

K. Mark Takai/HHSAA Championships: Diving semifinals and finals, 8:30 a.m.; swimming, 1 p.m. Meet at Kihei Aquatic Center.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls: Championships, 9 a.m. at Kamehameha.

OIA Championships: Day 2, 8:30 a.m. at Leilehua.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division I Championships

Quarterfinals

Baldwin 2, Kalani 1

Goal-Scorers—Kaln: Koa Close. Bald: Jordan Carbonell, Guiness Ruiz Rockett.

‘Iolani 2, Kealakehe 1

Goal-Scorers—Iol: Devin Lee, Mike Kostecki. Keal: Alex Maira.

Mililani 2, King Kekaulike 1

Goal-Scorers—Mil: Ethan Funatanilla, Kai Martin. KK: Bubba Emmanuel.

Punahou 4, Waiakea 1

Goal-Scorers—Pun: Isaiah Kutaka, Jack Maretzki, Jedidiah Griffin, William Ruotola. Waik: Aziah Nelson.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys

Division II Championships

Quarterfinals

Seabury Hall 1, Castle 0

Goal-Scorers—Sea: Isaac Ferayomi.

Kamehameha-Hawaii 8, Leilehua 0

Goal-Scorers—KSH: Iopa Quintana 2, Lucas Kay-Wong 2, Micah Chung, William Henderson, Gabriel Arquitola, Kamanaopaa Stone.

Island School 1, Hawaii Prep 0

Goal-Scorers—Isl: Sawyer Rogoff.

Pac-Five 4, Waipahu 0

Goal-Scorers—P5: Colbey Pena, Christian Kloetzel, Kanoa Gloy, Nolean Bowler.

BASKETBALL

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls

Division I Championships

Semifinals

‘Iolani 59, Lahainaluna 44

Leading Scorers—Lah: Lola Donez 24, Juseana Rae Delatori 16. Iol: Hailey Fernandez 16, Mia Frye 12, Justice Kekauoha 12.

Kamehameha 52, Konawaena 35

Leading Scorers—KS: Nihoaokealii Dunn 22, Rylee Paranada 17. Kona: Tavina Harris 13.

Fifth-place semifinals

Campbell 62, Waiakea 46

Kahuku 42, Radford 35

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls

Division II Championships

Semifinals

Maryknoll 48, Kamehameha-Hawaii 34

Leading Scorers—KSH: Kacie Febo-Santiago 11. Mryk: Madison Guillermo 17.

Hanalani 43, Kapaa 40

Leading Scorers—Han: Ellana Klemp 26. Kapa: Olivia Malafu 14, Taira Samiano 11.

Fifth-place semifinals

McKinley vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

Farrington 45, Kapolei 34

Consolation

Hawaii Prep 53, Kohala 34