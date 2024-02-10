Letter: Protest not antisemitic or disturbing the peace

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the letter, “Protesters should target brutal Hamas, not Israel” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 30): Wild. It said “a boisterous group” was “disturbing the peace,” “disrupting the flow of traffic” and “shouting antisemitic slogans.”

Calling for a ceasefire to genocidal bombing? That’s not antisemitic. Disturbing the peace — with a banner saying “end the occupation”? Wild.

It further lamented: If only “civilized … countries” had “reined in” Hamas quicker. Hamas — the largest of multiple Palestinian resistance factions defending their very existence in Gaza? Wild.

That tired Zionist opinion rings off-key. Hawaii, her people and residents, affirm the call of the Palestinian people — a call for a complete ceasefire, liberation from occupation, return and independence.

Chauncey Hirose-Hulbert

Manoa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter