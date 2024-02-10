Editorial | Letters Letter: Protest not antisemitic or disturbing the peace Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Regarding the letter, “Protesters should target brutal Hamas, not Israel” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 30): Wild. It said “a boisterous group” was “disturbing the peace,” “disrupting the flow of traffic” and “shouting antisemitic slogans.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Regarding the letter, “Protesters should target brutal Hamas, not Israel” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 30): Wild. It said “a boisterous group” was “disturbing the peace,” “disrupting the flow of traffic” and “shouting antisemitic slogans.” Calling for a ceasefire to genocidal bombing? That’s not antisemitic. Disturbing the peace — with a banner saying “end the occupation”? Wild. It further lamented: If only “civilized … countries” had “reined in” Hamas quicker. Hamas — the largest of multiple Palestinian resistance factions defending their very existence in Gaza? Wild. That tired Zionist opinion rings off-key. Hawaii, her people and residents, affirm the call of the Palestinian people — a call for a complete ceasefire, liberation from occupation, return and independence. Chauncey Hirose-Hulbert Manoa EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off the news: Kaneshiro trial finally set for March