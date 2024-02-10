comscore Feds increase aid for Maui homeless affected by Aug. 8 wildfire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Feds increase aid for Maui homeless affected by Aug. 8 wildfire

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / OCT. 2 Funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development helped to build the Pu‘uhonua o Nene shelter facility in Puunene, Maui.

    JAMM AQUINO / OCT. 2

More federal funding is flowing to reduce homelessness on Maui, six months after the Lahaina wildfire affected this vulnerable population alongside other fire survivors struggling to obtain long-term housing. Read more

