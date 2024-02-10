Hawaii News On the Move: Christopher Dods, Andrew Rosen and Trisha Ibaan Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Trisha IbaanChristopher DodsAndrew Rosen The Child & Family Service board of directors has welcomed three new members. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Child & Family Service board of directors has welcomed three new members: >> Christopher Dods is vice chairman and chief operating officer, and he was appointed to First Hawaiian Bank’s Senior Management Committee in January 2016. He joined the bank in 2007 in the Card Services Division where he managed the payment business. He previously worked in a business development capacity for Hawaii Gas and Mid-Pac Petroleum. He has held marketing, advertising and business development positions while working in San Francisco and Beijing. >> Andrew Rosen has served as president and chief executive officer at the Hawaii State Federal Credit Union for over a decade. He holds over 30 years of experience in the industry. Prior to the credit union, he served Bank of the West as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. >> Trisha Ibaan is a central reservation manager for Air Ventures Hawaii. She also serves Child & Family Service as a Head Start and Early Head Start Policy Council representative. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Maui wildfire survivors still struggling 6 months later