Scoreboard – February 10, 2024

CALENDAR

Today

BASEBALL

College: Chaminade vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m.; Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 2 p.m.; Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m. Games at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Davis vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific; women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis’ Shark Tank.

PacWest: Concordia Irvine vs. Hawaii Hilo; women at 5 p.m.; men at 7 p.m. at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

CANOE PADDLING

Hawaiian Airlines/HHSAA Championships: 10 a.m. at Hilo Bayfront.

PRECISION AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Punahou vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division I Championships: Fifth place, Kealakehe vs. King Kekaulike, 3 p.m. at Field No. 7. Third place, Punahou vs. TBD, 3 p.m. at Field No. 5. Championship, Mililani vs. TBD, 7 p.m. at main stadium. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Motiv8 Foundation Boys Division II Championships: Fifth place, Castle vs. Hawaii Prep, 3 p.m. at Field No. 9. Third place, Pac-Five vs. Seabury Hall, 3 p.m. at Field No. 18. Championship, Island School vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m. at main field. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic, Kansas City vs. Nevada, 10:30 a.m.; Kansas City vs. BYU, 1 p.m.; BYU vs. Hawaii, 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

K. Mark Takai/HHSAA Championships: Diving semifinals and finals, 8:30 a.m.; swimming, 1 p.m. Meet at Kihei Aquatic Center.

WRESTLING

ILH boys and girls: Championships, 9 a.m. at Kamehameha.

OIA Championships: Day 2, 8:30 a.m. at Leilehua.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Bank of Hawaii Paradise Classic, Mississippi vs. Hawaii, noon at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: exhibition, Josai International (Japan) vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIME TBD at Howard A. Okita Field.

Basketball

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls

Division I Championships

Fifth place

Kahuku 57, Campbell 47

Leading Scorers—Kah: Tailele Wily-Ava 17, Posia Wily 11, Makana Kamakeeaina 10. Camp: Aliyah Bantolina 23.

Third place

Konawaena 47, Lahainaluna 35

Leading Scorers—Kona: Haikela Hiraishi 13. Lah: Lola Donez 19, Juseana Rae Delatori 10.

Heide & Cook/HHSAA Girls

Division II Championships

Fifth place

Hawaii Baptist 43, Farrington 42

Leading Scorers—Farr: Ciara Chaffin 12. HBA: Sierra Ramos 12, Kaitlyn Maruya 12.

Third place

Kamehameha-Hawaii 55, Kapaa 25

Leading Scorers—KSH: Keanu Huihui 21, Maela Honma 21. Kapa: Olivia Malafu 11.