Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Victim's mom urges Hawaii to keep strict gun controls

  By 'Ilima DeCosta
  • Today
  • Updated 1:12 a.m.
  An assortment of handguns was displayed at a gun show in Honolulu.

On New Year’s Day, in the early hours of 2024, Honolulu police responded to calls that a woman had been shot while driving on Moanalua Freeway. Read more

